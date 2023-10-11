RMS Yellowstone Day helps students learn about local natural treasures

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton Middle School works hard to expose students to a variety of enrichment activities, and last Friday seventh graders at RMS explored the wonder that is Yellowstone – without leaving campus.
RMS science teacher Christina Bekken said the annual event started in conjunction with COVID-related modifications in the education world. “During COVID, we started this Yellowstone at RMS Day. The purpose is to expose students to anything that relates to Yellowstone. We try to include everything from geology, to how horses are used, animal care, first aid, animal identification, Native American traditions, active games, geocaching, and wildlife photography.”
Since then, the project has expanded to include local experts who share their time helping RMS students learn about and appreciate the natural beauty we have in our backyard.
“I love this day because our kids get to listen to amazing and generous people while seeing something they may not have even been exposed to,” Bekken said. “I am so grateful to live somewhere that people give their time and knowledge.”
Students learned from community volunteers from Wyoming Game and Fish, Bureau of Land Management, Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative, NOLS, photographer Alan Sinner, and veterinarian Brandi Waheed. Several RMS staff shared their talent and knowledge as well.
Education stations this year included geology, wildlife photography, wildlife biology, buffalo tradition, horses and packing, animal health and care, geocaching, volcano information, and arm splinting/wilderness first aid.
Seventh graders will take a field trip to Yellowstone National Park next week as part of this cross-curricular learning.