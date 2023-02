Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

The science teachers at Riverton Middle School say William has an excellent attitude. He comes to class with a smile on his face and a desire to work hard. He has a willingness to help his teachers and peers.. William comes to school dressed for success. He is fun to have in class. William displays excellent character and models the Spartan Way by being kind to others. Congrats William!!!