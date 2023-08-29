RMS student of the week: Riddik Robinson

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Riddik Robinson is one of the kindest, most helpful students you’ll ever meet! He always greets you in the halls and is so positive. He has been giving up his lunch recess time this year to help the custodians get the cafeteria cleaned up and ready for the rest of the day and always asks if there is anything more he can help with when he’s done. Riddik is very dedicated to all of his class work and assessments. It’s not uncommon for him to check and triple check all of his test answers even if it means staying late. With all the effort Riddik puts in, it’s not surprising that he has earned a 4.0 both his 6th grade and 7th grade year! Riddik loves FFA and band and excells at both.