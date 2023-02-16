RMS student of the week: Mya Brackeen

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Mya Brackeen started at Riverton Middle School during the 2022-2023 school year and we wish she’d come sooner so we could enjoy her for 3 years instead of 1 are the comments from nominating staff. Mya is one of the nicest students at RMS. She is always friendly and is the first to say “hi” when she sees you. Mya goes out of her way to be a friend to others. She takes time out of her busy life to write letters to a grandma as part of the Senior Citizens Outreach program. She is a very hard worker, even when things don’t come easily to her. Mya is so deserving of this week’s Student of the Week nomination and we just can’t say enough good things about her!