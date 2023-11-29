RMS student of the week: Lily Ormond

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

This week’s RMS student is Lily Ormond.

According to the nominating science teachers, Lily always has a friendly smile and a kind word for everyone. When it comes to her studies, she dives into her work with amazing energy and focus which is usually filled with intricate ideas and super detailed explanations. Lily isn’t just about the books, she’s all about helping wherever she can also. Whether it’s explaining complicated information to her classmates in a way that actually makes sense or jumping in to help with school events, she’s there willing to lend a hand. Lily is kind-hearted and the kind of student who makes the whole school better – way to demonstrate the Spartan Way!

