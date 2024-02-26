RMS student of the week: Liam Winters

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Liam Winters is one of the most positive, hardworking students at Riverton Middle School. Things haven’t always been easy for Liam, but he never gives up and he always meets each challenge head-on and with a big smile. Liam is a valuable member of both the Spartan football and wrestling team. He is tenacious and doesn’t let anything stop him, his coaches report. He’s also a member of the RMS band and has been in the Jazz band since 7th grade. Not only is he an integral member of several RMS activities, but Liam shows incredible character by always being polite and friendly to staff and students. Great Job Liam! We appreciate having him at Riverton Middle School!