RMS student of the week: Kelton Stucki

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics.

Kelton is a one-of-a-kind student at Riverton Middle School. He consistently brightens hallways and classrooms with his smile and enthusiasm for life in general. To the outsider, it would appear that Kelton has no bad days. In class, Kelton is just as enthusiastic and adds to discussions with his thoughtful and often imaginative insights that help his fellow classmates see a different perspective. Along with that, he is respectful and excited to hear the thoughts and ideas of others. Kelton has also been encouraging younger band students during his free time after school. Because of these actions and more, Kelton embodies what it means to be an RMS Spartan.