Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Cora Martinez was nominated by the office staff. She is a smart young woman who is hard working and always kind. She has straight As ALL 3 years of middle school! In 6th grade, she received Riverton Middle School’s highest honor, the citizenship award, for her outstanding dedication to scholarship and great character. Cora has a great sense of humor and is always helpful. We really appreciate having Cora at RMS and wish her the best of luck next year!