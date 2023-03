Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Kaitlin is always willing to go the extra mile in class. She is the first to help other classmates and has been welcoming to new students. Kaitlin is positive and respectful to her peers and to adults. Her teachers enjoy having her in class and see that she will do a great job in high school and the future. She is a role model for others in her work ethic and kindness to everyone she meets.