Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Jenny Nguyen was nominated as this week’s Spartan of the week by the exploratory teachers. Jenny is a studious and capable student at RMS. She works very hard to understand all facets of whatever topic we are covering. Jenny asks excellent clarifying questions and consistently excels at her school work. Additionally, she is more than willing to assist other students with their studies. Jenny is a wonderful student and an excellent example of the Spartan Way!