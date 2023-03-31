RMS student of the week: Cassie Shields

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Cassie Shields is this week’s Spartan of the week. Besides continually being safe, respectful, and responsible, Cassie is very driven and competitive and has worked hard all year to be one the of top students in social studies. Her ability to memorize and locate every country in the world in under 6 minutes is impressive! She has a great sense of humor as well and is fun to joke around with. Cassie is also very willing to step up and help out in class whenever needed. Way to be a real Spartan, Cassie!