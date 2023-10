Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Anastacia Nowland is the Spartan of Week for RMS. She was nominated by staff members for being our character of the week beyond our normal expectations of safety, respect, and responsibility. Anastacia exhibits kindness and caring for peers and staff as well. Keep helping make RMS a better place and congratulations!