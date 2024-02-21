RMS student of the week: Alithea Fraizer

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Alithea Fraizer is this week’s nomination for Spartan of the Week. She is a very smart, hard working young woman. She has earned straight As all through her middle school career. She is very kind and inclusive of all students, and her silly sense of humor brings a lot of laughter and entertainment to Gaming Club. She’s always trying to help others and cares a lot about her friends and school. She loves playing the flute in Band and in Science Olympiad she is competing in several events and hopes to be able to go to Nationals. Good luck Alithea and we are so happy you’re at RMS!