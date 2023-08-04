RivertonBiz: Spare Me Car Keys

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Lose your car keys? Call Spare Me Car Keys LLC for key cutting and programming.

Matt Childers started Spare Me Car Keys LLC earlier this year because he had difficulty getting a Nissan key made.

“I called the dealer in Fort Collins,” Matt explained. “They said, ‘Well, we’ve got to order it. It’s going to be over $400. We’re two weeks out on service.’ I was just like this is too hard.”

After that, Matt began researching how to cut keys and program them, attended an automotive locksmithing school in Salt Lake City, and also became a member of the National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF), so he could securely access vehicle systems in order to make the key.

His mobile unit covers Fremont County and beyond. He is able to help with most makes and models of vehicles.

Give Matt a call at 307-206-4228 or message him on Facebook.