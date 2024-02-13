RivertonBiz: New U-Haul dealer at 307 Auto

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) — U-Haul Co. of Wyoming, Inc. has announced that 307 Auto signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Riverton community.

307 Auto at 302 E. Fremont Ave. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (307) 463-4273 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Riverton-WY-82501/035208/.

307 Auto owner Gerardo Rico is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Fremont County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors.