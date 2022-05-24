RivertonBiz: New sub and salad shop opening up in early June

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – 381 Subs & Salads will be opening at the beginning of June. Located at 702 E Main Street in Riverton, they will offer up sub sandwiches, wraps, freshly made salads, soft-serve ice cream, and shakes.

Owners Tera Bauer and D’Anna Powell are excited to be serving the community again after selling the Sundowner Restaurant.

They, along with their husbands, have completely transformed the former Boot Bar and gave it an ocean theme.

They love the ocean and that’s something you don’t typically find in Wyoming, they shared. They also shared the 381 is about their mom.

“It was a number she always used in her life,” Tera said. “It means three words, eight letters, one meaning. It means I love you. So, that’s kind of our family thing.”

Their meats will be soy-free, which is important to D’Anna. They will also have beer and wine.

There is a to-go window, and for the first month or so will be pick-up only as they get off the ground.

Giving back and supporting the community was something they were passionate about at the Sundowner and are excited to be back in that capacity again, they shared.

While the exact opening date has not been set, it will be posted on the 381 Subs & Salads Facebook page in the near future.