RivertonBiz: Legacy Foam Solutions featured in national magazine

(Riverton, WY) – Legacy Foam Solutions was recently highlighted in the Fall 2023 edition of Spray Foam Magazine.

The article shares co-owners Reggie Larsen and Courtney Wall’s journey to starting Legacy in 2020, and how their business continues to grow.

“To diversify their services, they specialize in standard spray foam projects, and provide concrete lifting services,” the article says.

They also plan to expand by adding another spray foam unit and lift, and hiring additional employees. They were recently awarded funds from the Riverton EDGE Committee for this expansion.

