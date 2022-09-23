RivertonBiz: Hawt Diggity Dawgz now open in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – Chili cheese dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, Frito pies, and more can be found at Hawt Diggity Dawgz. Located at 801 N. Federal Boulevard, this hot dog stand specializes in the old-fashioned style – a steamed hot dog on a toasted bun.

Owner Michael Bennett originally opened during the pandemic but had to close his Riverton location due to having the wrong sink size. During that time, he was set up on the Wind River Reservation. Now, he’s back permanently in Riverton.

“I know I would only be one of not very many native-owned businesses in town either,” Michael said about being in Riverton. “I think there are three of us. I actually want to get out there and speak to the kids out on the reservation to try to get more Native entrepreneurs.”

“It’s about investing in yourself…believing in yourself. You know, this is my idea I’ve started. It started on a piece of paper. And now look at it. It came to life. You know what I mean? With just a little bit of hard work and a can do attitude.”

Bennett aims to open a few more stands across Wyoming, particularly in bigger cities like Casper and Cheyenne.

In addition to their permanent location, they do catering for events like birthday parties and business meetings.

Hawt Diggity Dawgz is currently open Monday through Friday from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm and from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm.