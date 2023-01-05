Riverton woman faces charges after attempting to escape custody while in court for separate incident

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 42-year-old Tyane Thompson was charged with interference and escape from official detention for incidents occurring on January 4, according to the Riverton Police Department arrest call log released on January 5.

Thompson was arrested on January 2 for public intoxication, and according to the report, had been transferred from county jail to the Riverton Municipal court to address that charge.

Advertisement

While still in custody, Thompson reportedly got up and walked out of the courtroom, and wouldn’t stop when ordered to do so by the officer who was acting as bailiff.

The report goes on to state that Thompson made it to the City Hall lobby, and when the officer attempted to restrain her she began to resist, eventually “biting him on the hand and breaking the skin.”

The officer was able to subdue her, at which point she was taken to jail and further charged with interference and escape from official detention.

County 10 will provide updates on the case as they become available, which can be found here.

Advertisement