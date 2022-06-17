Riverton woman faces aggravated assault, battery charge for reported June 8 stabbing

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – 32-year-old Riverton woman Erika Bell, who was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance on Wednesday, June 8, will now go before the circuit court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, June 20.

She currently faces a felony assault and battery charge.

The original arrest release issued by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) last week stated: “A 33-year-old Riverton man was stabbed in the chest area by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute at an address on Blue Shale Road. Erika Bell was arrested for aggravated assault. The victim was transported by EMS for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.”

The night of the incident, FCSO was dispatched to a Riverton residence after receiving reports of a male subject who “had been stabbed in the chest by his girlfriend,” according to court documents.

Initial contact was made with Bell, who, when asked if she had stabbed her boyfriend, reportedly responded, “Yes I did, but it was in self-defense.”

Contact with the victim was then made, who was found “soaked in blood,” with a wound near his abdomen that was reportedly “consistent with a stab wound rather than a slice wound.”

The victim was later transported to an area hospital for treatment, where it was discovered the “3-4 inches deep” wound had caused pericardial effusion, necessitating “emergency exploratory surgery.”

Court documents indicate Bell later told interviewing officers that she stabbed the victim with a “kitchen type knife” that she obtained from the residence.

Bell’s preliminary hearing is set for Monday, June 20.

The maximum penalty for an aggravated assault and battery charge is 10 years imprisonment.

County 10 will provide more information on the case as it progresses, which can be found here.