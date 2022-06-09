Riverton woman arrested for reportedly stabbing man in chest during dispute

County 10 Staff
County 10 Staff
FCSO. h/t County 10 photo

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – 32-year-old Riverton woman Erika Bell was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of controlled substance, according to an arrest report issued by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

The incident reportedly took place Wednesday night at 10:42 PM on Blue Shale Road.

The FCSO report states:

“A 33-year-old Riverton man was stabbed in the chest area by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute at an address on Blue Shale Road. Erika Bell was arrested for aggravated assault. The victim was transported by EMS for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.”

County 10 will provide more information on the case as it progresses, which can be found here.

