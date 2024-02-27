Riverton woman arrested after RPD found her with multiple heavily intoxicated juveniles

(Riverton, WY) – 33-year-old Riverton woman Chyna Addison was arrested on February 22 for child endangering, according to the Riverton Police Department call log report issued on February 26.

RPD was paged to Spire Drive on Thursday night, after the reporting party told law enforcement that a relative was “not breathing,” or answering any of their questions.

Upon arrival, RPD found a 17-year-old juvenile who was breathing but “highly intoxicated to the point it was necessary to transport her by EMS to the hospital.”

RPD also discovered a 15 year old juvenile with a BAC of .084, and a 12 year-old juvenile with a BAC of .171.

The call log report goes on to state that the “apartment was filthy with garbage, trash and cat feces strewn throughout.”

The report did not indicate the relationship between Addison and the children, but it did state that she was the only adult present, and reportedly recorded a BAC of .380.

County 10 will provide updates on this case, which can be viewed here.

