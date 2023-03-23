Riverton Wednesday Farmers’ Market holds pre-season Meet & Greet for vendors

(Riverton, WY) An array of local food and other products were sampled and enjoyed by producers and vendors of the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market as they gathered for a pre-season organizational kick-off meeting last night at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

“We’re getting geared toward the upcoming market season,” said Brian Thoman, owner of Holy Smokes and President of the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market. “Tonight, we wanted to try to have everyone sample each other’s products, and also get information out to all the vendors as to what’s going on and give them a chance to register for the season at the beginning of May.”

Vendors who attended the Meet and Greet (and eat) stood up and introduced themselves and described the products, dishes, and samples they brought for the rest of the vendors. The dishes ranged from fresh milk, deviled eggs, meatballs, sausages, cheeses, specialty breads, sauces, and dips…to sweets and desserts such as cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies, fudge, cake, and candy samples. Other products, such as leather goods and essential oils, were also on display.

Thoman said that they welcome and encourage input from the vendors. “We focus on the market as a whole,” he said to those attending, “We want the best for all of our vendors…we work together as a team, so please feel free to approach us with questions, comments, or suggestions on how we can develop the market. I have no doubt that with good communication and mindful cooperation, we can have a very good market season.”

The Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market runs from the 1st Wednesday of May through the last Wednesday of September, with Riverton City Park as the venue throughout the season. For more information or to sign up as a vendor, contact them at their new e-mail address at [email protected] or visit their Facebook page @Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market.