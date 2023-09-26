Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market – Harvest Fest/’23 Market farewell!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

As we head into our last farmers market for the 2023 Season, we want to close our season with the best night ever.

We invite you to come out to the HARVEST FEST/2023 MARKET SEASON FAREWELL on September 27th, 5:00 to 7:00pm @ City Park, Riverton.

We will be having fun for the entire family!

*Giant Pumpkin Contest

*Produce Judging

*Pumpkin Decorating

*Bounce Houses

*Chalk Art

*Vendors

*Food

*Merchandise

*Fun for EVERYONE!!!

PRIZES:

Heaviest Giant Pumpkin: Trophy, $500, all entry fees

All other produce: All entry fees, plus $100 adults,

$20 Market Bucks age 17-13, $10 Market Bucks age 12 & younger

ENTRY FEE:

Entry fee will be required, pumpkin entry is $10 per adult | $1 per child, other produce entries will be $5.

