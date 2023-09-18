Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market – City Park 5-7pm

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

As the market is winding down, we are still excited to be having two more Wednesday Markets.

This week, September 20th, we will be having our regular wonderful market, filled with all our great vendors. We’ll have all our regular vendors with; Beef, Lamb, Pork, Chicken, Produce, Dairy, Baked Goods, Eggs, Seasonings, Specialty Cheeses, Fruits, Frozen Treats, Gourmet Chocolates

Jams & Jellies, Hand Crafted Items & So much more!!!

But, we don’t want you to miss out on our final market on September 27th. Save the Date for the HARVEST FEST/2023 MARKET SEASON FAREWELL CELEBRATION.

The market will be having fun for everyone. There will be a pumpkin contest; for the heaviest and for any other produce that you think is unique. Entry fee will be required, pumpkin entry is $10 per adult | $1 per child, other produce entry will be $5. Prizes will be given out to those who win.

There will also be children activities for the evening; pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, and chalk art.

You sure don’t want to miss the last two Riverton Wednesday Farmers Markets. Stock up for the winter and show our vendors how much we have appreciated them over the 2023 Season.