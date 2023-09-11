Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market – City Park 5-7pm

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

As fall is in the air, that means our market will soon be coming to an end. With only three markets left for the 2023 Season, we want to take a moment to thank all the 2023 Seasonal Vendors. Without these vendors we wouldn’t have the amazing market that we have today.

A Big Thank You Goes to these vendors, who weekly provide us with fresh, homemade, home grown, and the tastiest of products:

All Season’s Kettle Corn

Gold Standard

Holy Smokes!

Jarhead Treats

JVEssentials

Lost Wells Cattle Co.

LS Custom Leather

Nana Jean’s Baked Goods

Pure International Queens

Red Roof Meat Co.

Sage Valley Farms

Seven HT Brand Foods

Spreads for Breads

Suds-n-such

Sunrise Bakery

Van Alstine Family Farms LLC

Van Alstine Family Farms II

Witts End Foods & More LLC

Wormy Apple Sheep Company

YME Farms

Yoder’s Bakery

So come out to the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market at the City Park in Riverton from 5-7PM on Wednesday and grab your goodies and stock up for the winter.

You can still be a weekly vendor for this season, if you’re interested please reach out to us by: messaging at [email protected] for more information.

Big thanks go out to this year’s Platinum and Gold Sponsors:

Fremont Counseling Service, Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center, ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup, Rocky Mountain Logistics, The Ranger, Gales Carpet One Floor and Home, Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, Genuine Meats, Home Source, Precision Outdoor Power and Sharpening, 2M Construction, Sutherland’s, County Title, and Chemtrade. Edward Jones, Kusel’s Furniture and Appliance, Stock Doc Snyder Signature Properties, Lake View Gardens , Bunks BBQ , The Trailhead and Depot, Bott Monument & Wind River Mercantile