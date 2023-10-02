Riverton Unhoused Task Force leaders presenting during Thursday webinar

Local organizers Tiana Payne and Leslie Spoonhunter will give an update on the Riverton Unhoused Task Force during the next installment of the Riverton Peace Mission’s monthly webinar series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

The update will include information about an upcoming community survey as well as plans to set up a shelter in Riverton with the goal of preventing hypothermia deaths, the RPM said in the event description.

The work follows up on the Summit for Our Unhoused Neighbors that the RPM sponsored in March, the organization said.

For more information or to register for the webinar, click here.