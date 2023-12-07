Residents invited to help define ‘community harmony’ during Riverton Peace Mission webinar Thursday

The Riverton Peace Mission will continue its monthly Thursday webinar series this week with a discussion on the meaning of “community harmony.”

The RPM’s “tag line” has been “Towards Community Harmony” since its inception, organizers explained in the event description.

“That implies our vision is that someday our community will experience harmony,” the description states. “Yet seldom have we talked about what that really means.”

Residents are invited to join the Zoom discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

“Share your thoughts to help frame our goals for 2024 and beyond,” organizers said. “For our journey together, let’s envision where we are headed.”

Click here to register.