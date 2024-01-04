More

    Riverton Peace Mission to host Thursday webinar about Wyoming Rescue Mission

    Katie Roenigk
    h/t Riverton Peace Mission

    The Riverton Peace Mission’s monthly webinar series continues Thursday with an educational session about the Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper.

    “Learn about the philosophy and values of the WRM as we work towards their hopefully opening a branch to wholistically serve unhoused guests in Riverton, meeting people where they are for a hand-up, not a hand-out, and coordinating with existing services and programs in Fremont County and on the Wind River Indian Reservation,” organizers said on the RPM website. “Bring your questions.”

    The Zoom meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.

    Click here to register.

