Riverton to consider joining new opioid settlement agreement during regular council meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda begins with a citizen appointment to the Tree Board and an update on the 2023 legislative session.

The council will also consider approving the OneWyo II Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Agreement between the State of Wyoming and participating local governments.

City administrator Kyle Butterfield said the move would allow Riverton “to continue to pursue the opioid national settlement.”

Riverton was already involved in the OneWyo Opioid Settlement agreement that covered four national opioid settlements, Butterfield explained, but five new settlements have emerged since then, so “we’ll be executing further agreements to participate in (those).”

There are three ordinances on Tuesday’s agenda, regarding excavation, the National Electrical Code, and possession or use of counterfeit currency.

The council will also consider selecting voting delegates for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and hear an update about phytoremediation.

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

