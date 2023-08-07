Riverton School Board will meet on August 8

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 8, at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include seven action items, which are as follows:

Superintendent Jodi Ibach recommends the Board approve the addition of a daycare “The

Nest” for the 2023-2024 school year. The daycare will fulfill a need of childcare for

employees as well as an incentive for hiring staff. The Nest will offer childcare to district

employees with children ages birth to 4 years old. The monthly fee will be an auto-

deduction from the employee’s paycheck.

Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board accept the 2023-2024 Fremont County BOCES

Preschool/Career and Technical Grant in the amount of $6,000. These funds will be used

to support preschool students and parents with materials for home use and monthly

student books sent home.

A recommendation the Board adopts amended Policy 5382 “Resignation of Certified and Professional Staff”; Policy 5335 “Salary Advancement (Certified)”; Policy 5315 “Prior Service Credit (Certified); Policy 5125 “Workers’ Compensation”; Administrative Regulation 5125-R “Workers’ Compensation”; Administrative Regulation 5015-R “Performance Evaluation and Support Systems” on first reading.

A recommendation the Board approves the following revised job descriptions for Director of Technology; Daycare Assistant; SIS and Communication Support Specialist as presented.

A recommendation the Board approves the new job description for Daycare Lead as presented.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of RMS and RHS Assistant Wrestling Coach Kaden Gantenbein effective immediately.

A recommendation the Board offers a contract to Keri Nachazel as an Aspen ELC Kindergarten Teacher; Missy Givens as an RHS Counselor; Rebecca Pierson as a RHS Head Speech and Debate Coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

