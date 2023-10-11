Riverton School Board met on October 10

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10. They took action on the following four items.

The Board approved an out-of-state travel request for the American Heritage students to travel to Boston and New York in March 2024.

The Board adopted amended Policy 4088 “Temporary Virtual Education” on the first reading.

The Board approved the addition of an RHS Science Olympiad Club at Riverton High School beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board accepted the resignation of Lindsay Monts as a Rendezvous Elementary Special Education Teacher effective October 19, 2023, as per board policy.

Attachments can be viewed online here, and the entire meeting can be watched via YouTube.