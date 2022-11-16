Riverton Rotary Foundation helps fund new gazebo

Recently, several community groups, including the Riverton Rotary Club, collaborated to install a new gazebo on the Riverton Riverwalk to provide shade and shelter for those just having a nice stroll or using the dog park.

The gazebo was designed and fabricated by Weld Pro in Riverton, the site work was completed by the Wind River Job Corps students and funded by The Riverton Depot Foundation and Riverton Rotary Club Foundation.

The Riverton Depot Foundation is a driving force behind bringing these organizations together and continues to be a huge supporter of Riverwalk improvements.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. The gazebo is beautiful! Stop by and see it for yourself!”