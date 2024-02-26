Riverton R&B artist now playing on radio stations nationwide

(Riverton, WY) – Local R&B artist that goes only by SNOOPY D was just selected by iHeartRadio to be played on the radio.

The 20-year-old’s single “Bold When I Rolled Up” is now playing on 40 different radio stations nationwide.

SNOOPY D has been an R&B artist for over 2 years, and you can listen to all of his music on all streaming platforms and now the radio, he shared.

He was born in Riverton and raised in Oklahoma City. He moved back and started playing around with the music and realized he had the talent.

He and his team are working together to make a tour happen this summer, and it’s looking official, he shared.

“I appreciate the support from the real ones that stuck with me,” he said. “143”

Listen to “Bold When I Rolled Up” below.

