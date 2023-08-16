Riverton Police Department swears in 22nd officer

Carol Harper
Carol Harper
Officer Cassandra Barnes was sworn in as RPD's 22nd officer at last night's Riverton City Council meeting. (h/t Carol Harper)

(Riverton, WY)  Riverton Police Department’s newest officer was sworn in during last night’s City Council meeting, with the department now reaching a total of 22 officers.

Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado introduced Officer Cassandra Barnes, who was sworn in afterward by Mayor Tim Hancock.

“It’s been a long duration between the background process and training,” said Chief Hurtado. “We have a couple more that will hopefully be joining us soon. Cassandra Barnes has completed all the necessary requirements to join the department, and at this time, we’re ready to welcome her…she’s come with just under nine years of experience working in corrections, so we’re going to hit the ground running with what we have here. We’re happy to have her.”

Advertisement

For more Riverton Police Department updates, visit their Facebook page.

Officer Barnes is sworn in by Mayor Hancock.
Officer Barnes’ brother fastens pin during pinning ceremony.
Riverton City Council and staff congratulate Officer Barnes.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.