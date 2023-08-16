Riverton Police Department swears in 22nd officer

(Riverton, WY) Riverton Police Department’s newest officer was sworn in during last night’s City Council meeting, with the department now reaching a total of 22 officers.

Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado introduced Officer Cassandra Barnes, who was sworn in afterward by Mayor Tim Hancock.

“It’s been a long duration between the background process and training,” said Chief Hurtado. “We have a couple more that will hopefully be joining us soon. Cassandra Barnes has completed all the necessary requirements to join the department, and at this time, we’re ready to welcome her…she’s come with just under nine years of experience working in corrections, so we’re going to hit the ground running with what we have here. We’re happy to have her.”

For more Riverton Police Department updates, visit their Facebook page. Officer Barnes is sworn in by Mayor Hancock. Officer Barnes’ brother fastens pin during pinning ceremony. Riverton City Council and staff congratulate Officer Barnes.