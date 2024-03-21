Riverton Police Department announces retirement of lead dispatcher

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department recently announced retirement of longtime dispatcher Anne Metzler, who has a total of 39 years of dispatching experience, 17 of which were for RPD.

The full announcement/recognition from RPD is below.

“With a mix of nostalgia and admiration, we announce the well-deserved retirement of Anne Metzler. Anne has a total of 39 years of dedicated dispatcher experience. Anne served 17 of those years at the Riverton Police Department.

“Throughout her remarkable tenure with the Riverton Police Department, Anne has navigated over 21,100 incidents with poise and expertise, embodying the very essence of excellence in her field.

“As we bid farewell to Anne, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for her decades of service, her unwavering dedication, and her profound impact on our community. Her legacy will continue to inspire us all, and while her presence will be deeply missed, we wish her nothing but the very best as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. As Anne said herself “It’s been a good ride”

“Thank you, Anne, for your service, your guidance, and your unwavering commitment to making a difference. You have left an indelible mark on our hearts and our department, and for that, we are eternally grateful.“

Thank you for your service, Anne, and congratulations on retirement!

