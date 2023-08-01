Riverton National Night Out happening today at the Fairgrounds!

(Riverton, WY) The City of Riverton and the Riverton Police Department invite the public to come out to the 2023 National Night Out this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Led by Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado and a committee of first responders, community organizations, local businesses, and volunteers, the FREE event is in celebration of a national annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

“I think this is great,” said Mayor Tim Hancock. “I’m glad that the Chief has been pushing it, and I’m glad that the community has embraced it. I think it’s awesome, I’m excited about it…and it’s a great time to be doing it, too, because we’re going to be there during the fair, right there on the fairgrounds.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of National Night Out as an event where millions of neighbors take part in hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events that include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more. The event is celebrated across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. Territories, and military bases worldwide.

All are invited to come for an afternoon of family and community fun!

Hot Dogs ~ Sno Cones ~ Popcorn ~ Cotton Candy

Ping Pong ~ Face Painting ~ Chalk the Walk

Game Booths ~ Raffle ~ Prizes ~ Dunk Booth

Demos ~ Radar Trailer ~ ARFF Truck

Fire Rescue – Extrication Demo ~ Air Ambulance

…and more!

For more information, contact Lisa Looper at 307-857-7602 or Cindy Harris at 307-856-9132. Visit: goriverton.com/national-night-out