(Riverton, WY) – Riverton resident Kent Moss is spreading Christmas cheer with “Wyoming’s Hidden Christmas Village,” a home display that he has opened up for folks to come and check out this holiday season.

The free display is located at 2005 Broadacres Ave. in Riverton, and is open from 5:00 to 8:30 PM.

Moss handmade all of the displays, and has been building them for over 20 years, according to the video tour of the display shared below.

Advertisement