Riverton Library launches Youth Services ‘Creation Station’; art showcased at Thursday’s open house

(Riverton, WY) The Riverton Branch Library is currently showcasing the artwork done by youth who participated in the Summer Reading program and held an open house reception on Thursday in conjunction with the launch of the Youth Services new “Creation Station.”

Art by “teens and tweens” is displayed just down the way from the Creation Station located on the Mezzanine level, an area dedicated to the events and activities of the library’s Youth Services Department. RBL held several art activities during the summer, which also included art kits that were taken home and then brought back for the exhibit.

“We have a lot of very talented youth,” said Isabelle Tower, Youth Specialist Assistant Librarian. “We’ve done a lot of art projects, and we just want to make sure that they had access to these materials.”

The Riverton Branch Library’s Youth Services department hosted an open house reception for youth who participated in art projects during their Summer Reading program. h/t Carol Harper

The Creation Station is an exclusive area where teen and tween youth can create art and other projects. The Mezzanine area is also a place where they can do homework, read, or just hang out. Tower said that they’ve put in countless hours in preparing the station so it could be ready for the school year.

“There is a room for them to come and hang out after school,” Tower said. “We’re adding a lot of new stuff…there is an area with a TV/DVD player, an Xbox and a PS4. It’s just a really good, positive space that they might not have at school or at home sometimes, so we want to give them what we can.”

They currently serve snacks only once a week, but Tower said that they would gladly take donations for after-school snacks. Donors can contact the library at 307-856-3556 and ask for RBL’s Youth Services department.

The Riverton Branch Library is located at 1330 West Park Avenue. Visit their Facebook page for the latest updates and information on their upcoming programs and activities.

