Riverton Library announces winners of 2023 “Chalk the Walk”

(Riverton, WY) It was beautiful weather for the chalk artists who brandished their colors and talent for Riverton Library’s 9th Annual Chalk the Walk on Wednesday evening.

Winners were announced this morning on the Riverton Branch Library’s Facebook page: 2023 Chalk the Walk Winners. h/t Riverton Branch Library

The vote for the People’s Choice Award is open; there will only be one award given from all of the categories. Voting is open until Monday, July 17th on the Library’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

“Chalk the Walk started nine years ago with Music on the Lawn, which was pretty cool,” said Riverton Branch Library Director Shari Haskins. “We would do the music event before Chalk the Walk and then one after…our grant funding just shrunk a little bit, so we weren’t able to have live music, but it is still just a fantastic event.”

DJ Quinn Cerovski provided tunes while chalk artists focused on their works of art and attendees looked on at their progress. Haskins said that one of the interesting elements to note was the quality of the chalk used, which is specifically made for sidewalk chalk art. “They also get to take this chalk home with them,” she said. “It really is about supporting artistic endeavors. I’m just so pleased…I’m always pleased…with the incredible art. The talent is amazing. People enjoying the nice evening, the artists that participate, their friends and family members come to watch and support them…it’s a wonderful community event.” 2023 Chalk the Walk at the Riverton Branch Library. h/t Carol Harper

For more “Chalk the Walk” photos and information about the events and activities going on at the Riverton Branch Library, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/rivertonbranchlibrary.