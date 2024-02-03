Riverton Girls win big over Jackson

The Lady Wolverines picked up their second win of the season and their first Class 4-A West with a convincing win over the Lady Broncs of Jackson Hole. The game ended 54-15 with the running clock in play.

Paced by 24 points from senior Paizley Jackson, including four 3-pointers, and eight points each from Lexi Taylor and Taytum Tyra Riverton dominated start to finish. Taytum Tyra took a jump shot – h/t Randy Tucker

After a slow start the Lady Wolverines led 13-11 late in the opening half. Shots weren’t falling but Hailey Engstrom battled well on the boards, and Tyra added close-range shots to hold Jackson off. A buzzer beater by Taylor had the Lady Red up 17-11 at intermission.

Wetu Cloud Horse worked inside – h/t Randy Tucker

Adding the four points that ended the opening half for Riverton the Lady Wolverines rolled on a 25-0 run, their best of the season to a 40-11 lead. Jackson scored their first points of the third period on a free throw with 20 seconds left in the quarter.

Riverton continued to roll inside and out. Jackson opened the third with a towering 3-point bomb that barely moved the nets followed by a pair of short-range baskets generating a 7-0 run of her own. Paizley Jackson drove the lane – h/t Randy Tucker

Taelyn Leseberg hit a trey and Jackson came back with an NBA range 3-point shot and the route was on.

Riverton head coach Mike Bozner put his girls in a 1-3-1 and Jackson never adjusted, attacking the odd defense with a single point guard. The turnovers on bad passes to the wings led to fast breaks for Riverton.

Hailey Engstrom drove the baseline – h/t Randy Tucker

A coast-to-coast fast break layup by Julianne Spradlin moved the score to 53-12 with 4:02 left in the contest and the mercy rule went into place with the running clock. Savannah Morton set up a play – h/t Randy Tucker

RIVERTON 10 7 23 14 – 54

JACKSON 4 7 1 3 – 15

Riverton – Taelyn Leseberg (1) 0-0 3, Julianne Spradlin 1 0-0 2, Wetu Cloud Horse 2 0-0 2, Hailey Engstrom 2 0-0 4, Paizley Jackson 5 (4) 2-4 24, Lexi Taylor 3 2-2 8, Timbree Mathill 1-2 1, Taytum Tyra 4 0-3 8. Totals 17 (5) 5-11 54

Jackson – Zoe Bosch 1 (1) 0-0 5, Ali Burcham 1 0-0 2, Lucy Webb (1) 1-2 4, Reina Rhodes (1) 0-0 3, Gracen Rosenberg 0-4 0, Madi Holland 1-2 1. Totals 2 (3) 2-8 15