Riverton Game Warden Jon Desonier joins the County 10 Morning Show with reminders on boating safety, including life jacket requirements

( Riverton, WY) – Wyoming Game and Fish Game Warden Jon Desonier and Rene Schell join “Jerrad and Charene” the County 10 Morning Show. Jon discusses multiple important reminders on boating safety, as well as an in depth life jacket discussion with both Rene and Jon.

Another interesting portion of this interview is the tests that Game and Fish can run someone through to see if they are operating a boat under the influence. These are the boating version of what an officer would run you through if you were thought to be operating a vehicle under the influence. Check out the great informative interview below. Recreating on the water is a great way to cool off and enjoy summer, but being safe and informed is the best way to ensure everyone is safe.

Aquatic Invasive Species is also an important part of boating safety, having your AIS decal is required.

“There are several regulations in place to protect Wyoming’s resources. All boaters should be aware of these regulations. Any watercraft transported into Wyoming from March 1 through November 30 must undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching.“