Riverton City Council to consider utility rate increases during Tuesday meeting

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall.

The agenda for the meeting includes an amendment to the Wind River Visitors Council Joint Powers agreement.

The amendment modifies the annual budget approval process for the WRVC, which is currently “cumbersome,” according to a letter the WRVC submitted to the city last month.

“Preparing the annual budget is a time intensive effort for the WRVC,” the letter states. “The executive director works with the WRVC’s budget committee on a draft budget, which is then presented to the full Board of Directors for approval. It is then submitted to the governing bodies months in advance of the approval deadline.

“The approval process is long and time consuming, and last year, Fremont County lost significant money because of delays in the budget’s approval.”

The proposed amendment to the Joint Powers Agreement requires majority approval – rather than unanimous approval – from the governing bodies in order for the annual WRVC budget to pass, and it removes the requirement for governing bodies to approve budget amendments.

“The requirement for approval by all governing bodies is stringent and not in accordance with municipal voting where a majority controls and has limiting effects upon the board,” the amendment states. “(We) desire to alter … the agreement to require approval of a majority of the entities and to not require approval of budget amendments by the entities.”

Utility rates

The council will consider four resolutions during Tuesday’s meeting, including one adopting council goals for fiscal year 2025.

A public hearing will take place before the council considers the other three resolutions, all of which pertain to utility rate adjustments, including a 5 percent utility rate increase to the water fund, a 3 percent increase to the wastewater fund, and a 2 percent increase to the sanitation fund.

Bid award, grant

The council will also consider awarding a $599,594 bid to 71 Construction of Riverton for the North Major and College View Improvement Project during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The project includes roadway reclamation of 10,650 square yard, 2,460 square yards of full depth reclamation, installation of geotechnical fabric, and 13,110 square yards of asphalt,” staff said in a memo to the council. “This project also calls for adjusting water valve boxes and manhole covers, along with new road striping to complete the project.”

Finally, the council will consider supporting a $78,000 grant application through the Wyoming State Forestry Division Urban and Community Forestry grant program to “jump-start” the city’s tree management program.

The Riverton Tree Board requested the grant application and would manage the program focusing on “both tree inventory and tree planting methods,” staff said in a memo to the council.



“The tree planting will be an effort to reverse the canopy loss the community has seen in recent years and set up for future tree planting success,” the memo states.

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by at 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance.

Past meeting recordings are available on the city’s YouTube channel.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.