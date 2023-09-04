Riverton City Council to consider ordinance banning public defecation

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a public introduction and oath of office for the Riverton Police Department.

The council will also consider appointing local civil engineer Jeffrey Alan Gee to the Riverton Planning Commission, and adopting an updated snow and ice control plan.

Bids

Staff will ask the council to approve the purchase of a $51,700 full-size, pursuit-rated sport-utility vehicle for the RPD from Fremont Chevrolet Buick GMC, but they will recommend rejecting all bids that came in for a new mechanical street sweeper.

A memo to the council indicates that all of the bids for the street sweeper came in above $74,000 – the amount the city had budgeted for the lease.

Plus, staff said, three of the four bids received were “non-responsive with statutory bid bond requirements,” and the other was “non-responsive, as their bid did not meet the required specifications.”

Public defecation

A public hearing will be held before the council considers an amendment adding defecation to the local ordinance banning urination in public.

The RPD “has responded to an increased number of complaints regarding persons urinating or defecating in public,” staff said in a memo, but city ordinance “does not clearly specify the act of defecation as a criminal offense.”

“Urinating and defecating in public frighten and offend many people,” the memo states. “These behaviors also create a public health risk because of the spread of diseases and other health hazards stemming from human waste. Such concerns and the smell associated with public urination and defecation discourage people from patronizing establishments.”

Other items

Another public hearing will be held before the council considers a retail liquor license transfer of ownership from Starting Gate LLC to 307 Horse Racing Inc.

Other items on the agenda include:

-a memorandum of understanding for a gutter bin retrofit filtration system in existing storm catch basins around the city

-a replat in the Woodridge Estates Subdivision

-a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant request to the Bureau of Justice Assistance to repair an RPD dispatch console

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meeting are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.