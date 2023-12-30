Riverton City Council to consider options for use of $10,000 in unobligated funds during regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a retirement recognition.

The council will also pick their president and vice president for the coming year; vote on council committee appointments, citizen board appointments, and municipal court judge, alternate judge, and city attorney appointments; and designate the city’s official depositories and legal newspaper.

There is one ordinance on the agenda on second reading that would amend “the manner by which infractions are enforced related to travel trailers and mobile homes.”

The council will also consider a resolution adopting the updated Fremont County/Municipal/Tribal Emergency Operations Plan, which “provides a framework for coordination of response and recovery efforts within the county,” according to a memo from staff.

Another resolution on the agenda supports a grant application from the Riverton Girls Fastpitch and Riverton Adult Softball League to the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation for improvements to the Honeycutt Softball Complex.

The council will also consider designating an alternative use for the community service contract funds that were previously awarded to the Riverton Senior Citizens Center this year.

Staff said council members have discussed a handful of options for use of the available $10,000, including:

–improvements at City Park

–Eagles Hope Transition Center

–WyRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center

–Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

–Riverton Rescue Mission/Wyoming Rescue Mission

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.