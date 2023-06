The Riverton City Council will hold a special meeting at noon on Friday, June 30, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

There is one item on the agenda: consider the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget amendment resolution.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.