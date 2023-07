(Riverton, WY) – Weather in Riverton is reportedly breaking more records, with the National Weather Service in Riverton (NWSR) sharing that the city has yet to reach 90 degrees so far for 2023.

“At Riverton and Worland, we have not hit 90 degrees yet this year,” the NWST states. “This is the latest in recorded history at both locations.” h/t NWSR