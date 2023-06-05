Riverton reported most snowfall Record Event Reports in the country for 2022/23 winter season

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton and Fremont County residents may still be reeling from an especially intense winter, and if it felt like the area received a substantial number of Record Event Reports, or RER’s, recent data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that you were not imagining things.

The NOAA map below shows the RER’s issued for daily max snowfall from October of 2022 to May of 2023, and the location with the most RERs was Riverton, with 14.

(Snowflakes mark the location of an RER, and the size and color of the snowflake represent the number of RERs at that location.)