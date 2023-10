(Riverton, WY) – The RHS All Class Reunion selected Raine Morehead as their 2023 $1,000 scholarship recipient.

Raine is currently in his second month of attending Full Sail University, which is located in Winter Park, Florida. He has been attending classes online but will transition to in-person classes. He is studying computer graphics and plans to do special effects in movies.

The RHS All Class Reunion will select another scholarship recipient in five years.

