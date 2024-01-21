Retirements, resignations and more will come before the Riverton School Board on Jan. 23

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will begin with a Frontier Academy graduation for Chloe Jade Darnell and Kaidyn Lakai Johnson.

The Board will act on eight items, which are as follows:

Extend the Superintendent’s contract for the 2025-2026 school year.

Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board accept the Title I School Improvement Grant in the amount of $119,541.05. The funds will be used to support the School Improvement Plans of Riverton Middle School and Frontier Academy.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board authorize the Superintendent or her designee to sign and submit the Federal Impact Aid Application on behalf of Fremont County School District No. 25.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board approve amended Policy 2007 “School Volunteer”; new Administrative Regulations 2007-R1 “School Volunteer”; 2007-R2 “Volunteer Coaching”; new Exhibit 2007-E “School Volunteer and Confidentiality Agreement” on first reading.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the retirement request of Pamela Barten as a Jackson Extended Learning Resource Teacher effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the resignation of Tyler Jordan as a Riverton Middle School Assistant Principal and Karly Ward as a Rendezvous Elementary School Principal, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Superintendent is recommending the Board accept the resignation of Allison Cougill as a Riverton High School Alternative Program Science Teacher, Jamie Walker as a Riverton High School Math Teacher, and Tonisha Burden as a Teacher of Deaf & Hard of Hearing, all effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Aziz Waheed is recommending the Board offer a contract to Tyler Jordan as a RMS Social Studies Teacher.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.